CHEROKEE COUNTY – Weather officials have issued a special weather statement for the immediate area, as a thunderstorm being tracked near Mixon might produce pea-sized hail and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour.
The storm is moving north at 15 MPH, and is expected to be in the area until about 7:15 p.m. tonight, according to National Weather Service – Shreveport.
Areas of impact include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Mixon and New Chapel Hill.
A hazardous weather outlook posted to the NWS – Shreveport site noted that “as we transition into the overnight hours, additional scattered thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across northeast Texas as strong storms move our way from Central Texas. Strong winds cannot be ruled out with these storms late tonight into the predawn hours Saturday morning.”
Portions of the four-state region will see increased shower and thunderstorm coverage through the weekend.
“Although widespread severe weather is not expected, a few isolated severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. In addition, heavy rainfall will also be possible Saturday into Sunday,” the site stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.