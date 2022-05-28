Tavius Arlon Lynch died on Thursday, May 26, due to injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
The Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The accident occurred in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street.
The pedestrian was later identified as Lynch, 76, of Jacksonville. Lynch was attempting to cross South Jackson Street when he stepped into the northbound lane of traffic in front of a Ford truck driven by Tavius Roshad Lane, 39, of Dallas.
Lynch sustained critical injuries from the accident and was transported to Christus Mother Frances in Jacksonville, then immediately life-flighted to Tyler. He had been hospitalized since the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
