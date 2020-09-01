Much like first-time parents who prepare with an overnight bag for when Mom goes into the hospital for delivery, people should be prepared in the event of an unplanned emergency.
September is National Preparedness Month, a full month dedicated to encouraging the public to assess and prepare for local disaster risks and unplanned emergencies.
The most important thing about being prepared, from educating yourself to preparing an emergency kit, is being able “to keep your family safe if an emergency arises,” said Cherokee County Emergency Management Coordinator Sergio Servin.
“The main focus is for each individual to be responsible for, and take care of, his or her own self or family,” Servin said. “Some families require certain medications for members, so they would need to have enough on hand for a week’s, a week-and-a-half’s time. If people are able to have a generator, that could power a small refrigerator, they could also keep (refrigerated) medicine.” While emergency responders are prepared to help, “we can’t know what your (specific) needs are,” he said. “We do everything we can to be able to help, to bring out resources from every direction, but it’s a big help when families can take care of their household’s needs.”
Launched in 2004, National Preparedness Month is part of FEMA’s national annual preparedness outreach, according to the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov.
“The Ready Campaign, in conjunction with the Ad Council, aims to educate and empower Americans during NPM and throughout the year to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies, including natural disasters and potential terrorist attacks,” the site stated, noting that the month culminates with the Sept. 30 National Preparedness day, a “national day of action.”
NWS offers suggestions for individuals on how to be prepared:
Be informed: – Register for emergency alerts offered by local and national government. In Cherokee County, that is RAVE Alert, sponsored by the East Texas Council of Governments. Visit www.co.cherokee.tx.us – or your local city government’s webpage – to sign up or to learn more. – Monitor social media. Government sites, such as NWS or municipalities, are a great resource, as are those for media outlets that offer up-to-the-minute information – Natural disasters. Know what natural disaster can occur in your area, and from there, set your preparation – Other hazards. Prepared for other events, such as pandemics, terrorist attacks, etc. – Shelter and evacuation. Learn where the nearest shelters are ahead of time, as well as the appropriate evacuation routes and plans for specific situation
Make a plan: – Create a family emergency plan that takes account for all members, including pets
Build a supply or bug-out kit
NWS also recommends that individuals support community preparedness. In Cherokee County, residents can train as spotters – Servin said that NWS has free spotter classes to assist with severe weather situations – volunteer as ham radio operators or even get involved as a volunteer for Red Cross or for local efforts.
“If we did have an incident in Cherokee County, people are always welcome to help, whether if it’s by providing water or other donations or helping to track volunteers,” he said.
ONLINE AT: www.co.cherokee.tx.us, www.weather.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.