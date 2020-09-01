Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.