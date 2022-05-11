Chuck is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 25 pounds now will be a medium size boy when he is grown. Chuck looks like he has some Shar-pei in his bloodline. The Shar-pei possesses a calm demeanor that makes them an excellent family companion. They are affectionate, devoted, and loving.
Chuck has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for haof price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Chuck call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People is doing adoptions and meet and greets shelter by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
