Ray and three of his buddies were abandoned at Pets Fur People. Ray is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Ray looks like a Labrador Retriever and is about 4 years old. He can be a timid boy until he gets to know you. Once Ray feels comfortable with his new family, he will blossom into a happy boy.
Ray has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ray will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Ray, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
