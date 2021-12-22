Meet Miss Molly. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Molly is about 5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She would flourish as a member of an active family with children and other dogs. She looks like she has a smile on her face all the time and her tail never stop wagging. Molly is one happy girl.
She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Molly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Molly, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
