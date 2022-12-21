This handsome guy’s name is Teddy. He is an active nine-year-old Miniature Pincher who is available for adoption at the Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Teddy loves to go for rides in the car and is leash trained. Mr. Teddy weighs 10 pounds and is fully vetted. Best of all, Teddy is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Teddy, call 903 597-2471 or check Pets Fur People’s website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
