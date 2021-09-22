Are you looking for an active high energy dog? Ginger is just the dog for you.
Ginger is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is 5 years old and weighs 20 pounds. Ginger would thrive as a member of an active family. Best of all, Ginger is house trained.
She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes.
Ginger will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Ginger, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the shelter closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch, Tuesday through Saturday.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
