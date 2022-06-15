Trey is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a big boy, weighing in at 70 pounds, and is totally vetted. Trey was rescued as a stray, so not much is known about him. He is shy until he gets to know you, but when he feels comfortable with you, he is a love. He is leash trained.
Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, a new bed, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Trey, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
