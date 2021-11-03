Meet Baily, a 5 month old retriever mix puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Baily weighs about 30 pounds and has been spayed. Baily has lots of energy and would be best suited in an active household with older children.
She is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Baily will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Baily, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
