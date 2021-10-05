Miss Maple was found by an abandoned building and obviously did not have a home. A good Samaritan rescued Maple and brought her to Pets Fur People where she is now available for adoption. Maple is about one year old and weighs 40 pounds. She has a beautiful golden coat with golden eyes to match. She would thrive as a member of an active family.
Maple has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maple will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Miss Maple, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only.
Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
