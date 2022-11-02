Meet Scarlet. Scarlet is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Scarlet is one year old and weighs about 40 pounds. She is fully vetted. Scarlet would thrive as a member of an active family with children to play with. She enjoys brisk walks.
Scarlet will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Scarlet, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
