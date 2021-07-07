Buttercup is about 4 months old. She looks like a miniature yellow lab but much smaller and more petite. Buttercup is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes.
Buttercup would thrive as a member of an active family with children. Buttercup will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Buttercup call (903) 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for both dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook.
Please be a responsible pet owner; spay or neuter your pets.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
