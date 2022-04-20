Buddy is an 8-month-old big puppy. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buddy weighs 70 pounds and will be a bit bigger when he reaches maturity. He would thrive as a member of an active family with older children because of his size. This boy doesn’t have a mean bone in his body; he is gentle and loves his toys and other dogs.
Buddy been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Buddy, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.