Look at this sweet happy girl. Her name is Sandy – a hound beagle mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sandy weighs 45 pounds and is 5 years old. Sandy has been spayed, is current starting on vaccinations including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sandy would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and go for rides in the car. Best of all, Sandy is house trained.
Sandy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Sandy, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook.
Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
