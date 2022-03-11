Layla is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 65 pounds and is 3 years old. Layla prefers the companionship of men more than women.
This pretty girl has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. She will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Layla, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org/adopt.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
