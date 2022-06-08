Cindy is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Cindy is a large girl weighing in at 70 pounds. She has a sweet and gentle disposition and would fit in with any family as a great companion.
Arriving at Pets Fur People as a stray, not much is known about Cindy’s background, but Cindy has been spayed and vetted. Cindy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting me call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged for individuals and their prospective new family member.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
