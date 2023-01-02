Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – Pets Fur People has just the one for you. His name is Woody and he looks like he is part Pointer.
Woody weighs about 60 pounds and is fully vetted. He would thrive as a member of an active family. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Woody, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
