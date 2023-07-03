Meet Tofu, a two-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Tofu weighs forty pounds and is fully vetted. This shy guy is good with children and dogs. He has all the love to give and is just waiting for the perfect family or person to give it all to.
Tofu will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for Half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Tofu, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
