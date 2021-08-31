This big softy’s name is Hank. He may look tough but he doesn’t have a mean bone in his big body.
Hank is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Hank weighs about 70 pounds and is 4 years old. He has been neutered and is current on starting vaccinations including rabies. He has also been microchipped for identification purposes.
Hank would thrive as a member of an active family. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Hank, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
