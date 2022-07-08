Meet Ivy (right) and Jewel, a bonded pair of cuties available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
These sisters, by another mother, love each other so much, they must be adopted together. They weigh about 20 pounds each and will not take up much room in the bed. These two girls are always happy, wagging their tails and smiling all the time. They are not barkers and have affectionate personalities.
Ivy and Jewel are fully vetted. They will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Ivy and Jewel, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m.for lunch.
Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.