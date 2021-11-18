Elijah is a handsome five-month old Labrador-retriever mix puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler.
This cuddle bug weighs 30 pounds and is going to be a big boy when he is grown. Elijah is a very laid-back, happy puppy that will thrive in a family with children.
He has had his starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Elijah will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Elijah, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website, petsfurpeople.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The office is closed 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats.
Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Follow them on Facebook.
Be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets.
