Your next phone bill may increase and unfortunately there is nothing you can do about it. A surcharge on phone bills will be rising to help pay for the $210 million backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops and it will allow service providers to continue to service these rural areas that may otherwise not have coverage.
There are multiple surcharges on phone bills, including data limits and taxes, but the only one affected by this will be the Texas Universal Service Fund or USF fee. The USF fee, which was established in 1987, is for telecommunications services.
Last month, the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to implement an increase in the surcharge fee from 3.3% of a phone bill to 24%.
To determine what your charge might be, look at your most recent cell or landline phone bill and look for the line item “Texas or State Universal Service.” Don’t confuse it with another line item for “Federal Universal Charge,” which has nothing to do with this fee.
Amounts will vary and range between $.29 and $2 per individual line. You can expect an increase of about seven times this amount on your next bill. So if your monthly USF is $1.47, then your next bill will likely show a USF closer to $10.30.
Note that telecommunications providers are not required to pass the cost of the TUSD to customers, but may choose to. Some companies, like T-Mobile, which sent an alert to its customers this week, are passing on the cost.
“Customers will see this change reflected in the T-Mobile Fees & Charges section of your bill starting August 1, 2022,” the alert said.
Thirty years ago the USF was set up to provide a dial tone for emergency 911 access to every Texan, especially those in rural areas without service. Since the cost of wiring is so expensive, this fund allows several million Texans to be serviced that otherwise would not be. Many rural companies now use the funds to replace old copper lines with fiber to bring better internet service.
The federal government caps the amount that a rural customer pays at around $30. Certain areas of the state can cost $600 per line per month to operate and so the state decided to create a system to make up the difference.
When the Public Utility Commission failed to meet the statutory obligations of the system, the Texas Statewide Telephone Cooperative, which represents 43 rural telecoms, sued the PUC in January 2021. These small companies had been expecting the $210 million in order to operate and without it, many went into debt.
Last month, the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the telecommunication providers who said the state was not collecting enough money to provide services to rural Texans. The court ordered the PUC to fix the shortfalls in the fund and as a result the PUC adopted a temporary rate increase.
“We have been baffled by this from the beginning,” said Mark Seale of the Texas Telephone Association about state leaders’ avoidance of this growing debt. “If they’d raised the rate two years ago at 6% they would have avoided this entire thing.”
The shift in assessment is temporary, only until the state generates enough money to “fully fund all outstanding obligations,” the PUC said on its website.
“Once the outstanding obligations are fulfilled, the Commission anticipates lowering the rate to a level that maintains the fund balance going forward.”
If you can’t find the USF on your bill, call your phone company for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.