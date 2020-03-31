Pin-in accident involving car and 18-wheeler injures 1

A wreck involving a passenger sedan and a tractor-trailer rig resulted in one person being transported to a hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the north bound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 just south of its intersection with Loop 456, in front of Our Family Vet.
The occupant of the sedan was extracted by Jacksonville Fire Department personnel, after being pinned in as a result of the impact with the front of the tractor.
The driver of the JVM Enterprises, Inc. big rig didn't appear to be injured.
In addition to JFD and EMS crews, Texas Department of Public Safety, Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, Jacksonville Police Department and Rock-It Towing worked the crash.
