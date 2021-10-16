Pineywoods Physical Therapy was welcomed into the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Pineywoods Physical Therapy is a family-owned, private practice started by Tad Scott, PT, DPT in 2020. The business provides physical therapy services for everyone, with special practice areas in orthopedic and sports medicine rehabilitation, pelvic health, vestibular rehabilitation for patients who are dizzy or off-balance, neurological rehabilitation and pre- and post-prosthetic training.
Pineywoods Physical Therapy is located in the Cherokee Center at 981 W. 6th St., Suite 6. They can be contacted by phone at 430-300-1135 or email sent to tad@pineywoddspt.com or jami@pineywoodspt.com.
For more information, visit their website, pineywoodspt.com or their Facebook page.
