Texas State Railroad will host “Pints in the Pines” Beer Tasting at Texas State Railroad, Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the train departing the Palestine depot at 6 p.m.
“As the sun slips behind the pine curtain, cool air sweeps through the branches signaling to passengers on Texas State Railroad’s evening excursion that the luminous moon-kissed skies will guide the way on for romance on the rails,” during a trip that lasts approximately 3.5 hours, according to a TSRR release.
Pints in the Pines is an adult-only event, and will include a souvenir tasting glass for each participant. This event features a variety of local ales complemented by zesty beer snacks. Frothy favorites ranging from light, summery Kolsch and wheat-rich Hefeweizen to high-octane lagers and IPAs, from coppery-red Scotch ales to dark stouts and chocolate porters, these craft beers may have German roots, the release noted.
Visit https://texasstaterailroad.net to learn more about the August excursion.
