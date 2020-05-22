Pizza Hut giving out half-million free pizzas to Class of 2020

Pizza Hut and the America dairy farmers are teaming up to give away 500,000 free pizza to this year's high school graduates.
“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” George Felix, Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer said in a press release.
Signing up for free pizza is easy.
Simply visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty.
Then, sign in to your Pizza Hut Rewards account and get a digital coupon that will be downloaded into your account that can be redeemed for a free, one-topping media pizza at Pizza Hut locations nationwide.
Cherokee County Pizza Huts are located at 1608 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville and at 1208 N. Main St. in Rusk.
