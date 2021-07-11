The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting July 7, for new member PI Holdings, Inc., operating as Plastic Holdings.
The business creates injected molded finished plastic products. Plastic Holdings primarily furnishes the horticulture industry with innovative eco-friendly products of the highest quality. The company boasts a large selection of products, a wide distribution network and unsurpassed customer service.
Located at 1613 N. Bolton Street in Jacksonville, Plastic Holdings can be contacted by phone, (903) 586-2408, or email, k.smith@plasticsholdings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.