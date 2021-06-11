Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host its annual Independence Day celebration fireworks show Saturday, July 3. The church is located at 13590 Hwy 110 South in Tyler, approximately .10 mile north of Grade Boulevard or two and one-half miles south of Loop 323.
The gates to the parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. and 1,000 hotdogs and watermelon will be served free as long as they last.
Live music will be performed by the country band “6 Miles to Mixon.”
Kona Ice, Pokey O’s, Ted Kamel Food Services, Poke In Da Eye BBQ and Texas Taco will be on the premises as well.
This family friendly event is free to the public, but parking is limited.
The firework show will begin at dusk.
The fireworks will be live-streamed on the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Facebook page.
