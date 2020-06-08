Plenty of home-grown tasty produce now in season

Jacksonville has long been known for its delicious tomatoes, but fresh, home-grown tomatoes are not the only tasty produce treats that can be found at vegetable stands throughout Cherokee County.
A check at Guinn's Produce, 1603 S. Jackson St., on Monday afternoon found plenty of tomatoes (red and green), watermelons, peaches, plums, cantaloupes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, new potatoes, corn, onions and peas.
Guinn's, who has been selling produce in Jacksonville for over 20 years, actually has three different variety of peas — purple hull, pinto and cream — available now.
As for the top sellers; tomatoes remain at the top of the sales chart, according to Wanda Guinn.
“Our tomatoes have been selling well,” she said. “Also peas, onions and peaches are doing well.”
Guinn's has been open for about a month now.
Customers will notice a clear plexiglass shield has been installed, separating customers from the employees, as a safety measure to guard against the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Guinn said that business has been a little soft, so far, this year, but she expects things to pick up soon.
“It has been a little bit slower than it normally is at this time,” she said. “I don't think as many people have been getting out (due to the virus), but as more start to shop and get around, I expect our business to increase.”
Guinn's is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
