Chad Taylor, Henderson Police Chief and Representative of the Police Chiefs Association, presented Jacksonville Police Department with a Certificate of Accreditation.
“It’s a voluntary program where agencies must prove that they meet or exceed over 170 difficult standards,” Taylor said. “These standards address a full range of law enforcement operations such as use of force, protection of citizen rights, property and evidence management, patrol and investigative operations, just to name a few. This program has become the new gold standard for professional law enforcement for Texas and these agencies across the state are working diligently to meet these requirements.
“Of over 2,700 law enforcement agencies in Texas, only 185 have achieved accredited status and fewer than that have been re-accredited.”
Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President Shane Pace presented the Employer of the Month award to Steven Norton of STS Recycling.
“They’ve made significant capital investments in the city,” Pace said. “They have a total of about 250 employees, so they’re a very large employer and from what I’ve seen, as I’ve toured their facilities and met with Mr. Norton, they really have a broad range of jobs.”
Kent Willis, of Patillo, Brown and Hill, provided an overview of the audit process and the results of the 2020-2021 audit. The city received an unmodified, or clean, opinion.
“It’s not just finance who contributes to a clean audit; it’s everybody at the city who does the right thing, follows the city policies and spends the taxpayer dollars appropriately. That’s what makes an audit go well. So, it really is everyone at the city that contributes to a clean opinion at the end of the year,” Willis said.
The council authorized the issuance and sale of Series 2022 Tax Notes. The proceeds of said notes will be added to the reserves of the Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Fund and will be used to renovate the Cherokee Ranch Golf Clubhouse for use as a city civic center. The debt will be paid through Hotel/Motel Occupancy Fund revenue.
A public hearing, carried over from the February meeting, was reopened to consider a special use permit which would allow a residence in a commercial building located at 400 W. Larissa. Only the petitioner spoke in favor of the request. There was no other input and council granted the SUP.
Council considered a zone change request from P-Planned Development to C-Multi-Family, Low Density, on three lots in the 1000 block of College Ave. The planning and zoning vote was 4-0 in favor of the change. One member was not present.
“C-Multi-Family, Low Density, would allow a maximum of 10 living units per acre. This being about six-tenths of an acre, you’d be looking at six potential units. Based on the size of the lot and the required setbacks, more than likely you’d see two-story development here should the property be rezoned C-Multi-Family and the applicant choose to get six units on there,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “B, the one and two family, you’d be looking at duplexes.”
A public hearing was opened, but no one spoke in favor or against a requested zone change.
Council opted in favor of a zone change, but not the requested C-Multi-Family. A change to B-One and Two Family was approved.
Three individuals addressed the council during the citizen participation portion of the meeting.
John Taylor, Chairman of the Board of the Vanishing Texana Museum, spoke during the citizen participation portion of the meeting. He informed the council and those present that the museum was participating in a number of activities throughout the year related to the city’s 150th anniversary of its founding. He focused on a book the museum had produced which features 50 artifacts in the museum. Each item has its own narrative and photograph in the book. The book, Jacksonville in Sesquicentennial Retrospection 1872-2022, is available at the museum or the public library for a $10 donation.
Freddy Suarez addressed the council, expressing his concern about his mother’s inability to continue selling plants roadside without first obtaining a permit.
Sheri Watson Brown voiced her concern regarding the condition of the intersection at Cherry and Kickapoo Street following the installations of cables. She also stated a water line on the other end of Cherry St. has been broken for some time. She requested the holes be filled in and the excess dirt removed. Hubbard said he would have Randall Chandler, Director of Community & Public Services, get in touch with her.
Other items approved by council included:
• An ordinance regarding itinerant vendors;
• An ordinance regulating food truck/trailers and food truck courts;
• Amending the code of ordinances to remove the definition of mobile food park and mobile food vendor;
• Removal of the old concession stand and police annex building at the concession area at Lake Jacksonville, in preparation for the Boating Access Grant;
• An amendment to the JEDCO budget;
• Purchase of laptops and printers for police vehicles, using American Relief Act Funds to cover the $130,094 cost;
• Purchase of two additional Chevrolet Tahoes for the police department;
• Awarding of water treatment chemicals annual supply contract to Brenntag;
• An interlocal agreement with the city of Bullard to allow Jacksonville to act as their purchasing agent;
• Street closures in downtown on July 30 to allow the Fred Douglas Alumni Association to conduct a 100 year celebration parade; and
• The consent agenda.
Jacksonville city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at City Hall.
