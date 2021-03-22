From Staff Reports
Athens Police Department Patrolman Joshua D. Hayden and Sgt. Billy D. Westover made a traffic stop Sunday night, March 21, which ended in the arrest of the driver and recovery of a stolen vehicle and drugs.
The officers stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of East Tyler Street for an equipment violation at around 11:30 p.m. Hayden noticed the license plate did not match the information on the vehicle's registration.
Upon further investigation, it was learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Jacksonville. The driver, Jeffrey R. Anding, 33, of Athens, was detained while Hayden continued his investigation.
Sgt. Westover saw a glass jar in the vehicle, which he believed to contain marijuana. The officers also found two plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into the Henderson County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. His bonds total $14,000.
These drugs, suspected to be 1.7 ounces of marijuana and 86 grams of meth, will be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.