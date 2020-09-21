Popular cleaning solution is strong enough to kill COVID-19 on surfaces

According to ABC News, Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner has been deemed by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as potent enough to kill coronavirus (COVID-19) on frequently used surfaces.
Tests indicated that the disinfectant is effective against SARS-Cov-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Clorox Co., makers of Pine-Sol, said testing from a third-party laboratory indicated that Pine-Sol is proven against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard/non-porus surfaces.”
According to ABC News, the EPA reminded consumers when using any of the registered disinfectants on its list to follow all label instructions “for safe, effective use,” including the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet by the product.
Pine-Sol joins a list of several hundred products that are on the EPA's approved list of chemicals that can destroy the SARS-COV-2 virus.
Pine-Sol was created in 1959. In 2016 pine oil was removed from the disinfectant's formula to lower costs.
