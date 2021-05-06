Postal Inspector General warns to avoid opening phony emails and text

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General is warning Americans about fraudulent text messages and emails that pretend to be sent from the United States Postal Service (USPS).
These messages will have attention-getting captions concerning the delivery of a package, and will seek personal information from individuals, such as one's birthday or credit card number.
Some of these bogus messages will have a link to click, which should be avoided, as the link is sometimes the source of malware.
During an audit of the USPS's online activity it was discovered that there are third party entities out there who are attempting to attain this information, which is known as smishing.
Alerting customers to potential fraud helps protect their personal information and preserves the Postal Service’s brand, reputation, and customer loyalty.
