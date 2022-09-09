The United States Postal Service will release a collection of Forever stamps celebrating the centennial of the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.
Luke Grossmann, USPS finance and strategy senior vice president, will serve as dedicating official at a ceremony to be conducted at 12 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) Friday, Sept. 30, at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Schulz’s famous Peanuts characters will be depicted in 10 different designs, featuring Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy with Woodstock, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.
Schulz’s surname appears in black, reading vertically upward along the right-hand side of each stamp. A 1987 photograph of the cartoonist appears in the center panel, on the sheet of 20 stamps, framed by the characters he brought to life. Schulz’s surname signature appears beneath the photo, followed by the caption, “Charles M. Schulz Centennial 2022.”
Peanuts debuted in 1950 and its characters were featured in television specials, books, a Broadway show and countless consumer products. Over the course of five decades, Schulz wrote and drew nearly 18,000 strips, according to store.usps.com.
Greg Breeding, using Schulz’s artwork, was the designer and art director for the issuance.
Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.
The stamps featuring Peanuts characters can be pre-ordered through the Postal Store, store.usps.com/store/home or usps.com/shopstamps.
The U.S. Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
