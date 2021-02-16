Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement, via the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, informing the public that his office is aware of the issue of elderly persons who have no power, heat source or transportation and is working to transport anyone who calls to a warm family member of friend's house.
They are also working with Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville which has opened its doors to those with no place to go.
It was later announced that Alto Community Fellowship is also accepting people in need of warmth and shelter.
The sheriff's office can be reached at (903) 683-2271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.