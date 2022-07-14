Power providers working swiftly to restore power in parts of Cherokee County

Electric providers are making substantial progress in reconnecting their respective customers after a round of thunderstorms on Thursday knocked out power to over 2,000 customers in Cherokee County.
As of 2:39 p.m., about 675 customers in the county remained powerless. That number was down from 2,191 at noon.
The bulk of the service disruptions are in Bullard and Jacksonville. In Bullard, 346 accounts are in the dark, while 245 customers in Jacksonville are without electricity, according to the Oncor outage map.
Both communities should have electricity fully restored by 6 p.m. this evening.
Roughly 100 Cherokee County Electric CO-OP customers are without electricity. Most of the affected homes and businesses are near Rusk, between Tucula and Troup and west of Cuney along Hwy. 175.
No time was given as to when the reconnections are expected to be wrapped up.
