Prairie View A&M University, which offers a Beef Cattle Lunch and Learn Series, will host a cyber program on “Proper Beef Cattle Nutrition,” at noon Tuesday, May 19, with guest speaker Dr. Bruce Carpenter.
Upcoming programs include the May 26 “Warm Season Pasture Management” session led by Dr. Vanessa Corrhier Olsen, an extension forge specialist; a June 2 presentation on “Army Worm, Grasshopper and Bermudagrass Stem Maggot Control” offered by Crispin Skinner; and a June 9 beef cattle market update.
The cattle nutrition program will be offered through the Zoom platform, said Ashley Pellerin, agriculture and natural resources extension specialist at the university.
Log on for the May 19 program at https://pvpanther.zoom.us/j/91709981773?pwd=M1ZybVp5L3Zsekl4Y3RwSzhEcGZ5Zz09 and use Meeting ID: 917 0998 1773, with Password: 851384 to access it.
Accessibility also is available through other methods, Pellerin said.
To learn more, contact her at 936-261-5035 or email anpellerin@pvamu.edu, or visit the Facebook page, “PVAMU Cooperative Extension Program AGNR.”
