Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living (PRCIL) will host the seventeenth (17th) annual Community Health Fair on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. The event will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Court Drive Church of Christ, 1434 Court Drive, in Palestine. The fair will be held in conjunction with the Palestine Community Food Pantry food distribution event.
Due to the current COVID pandemic situation in Anderson and surrounding counties, participants will remain in their vehicles and be required to wear masks to access the screenings and vendors. The fair will include flu shots, free health screenings, and door prizes. Fair participants will receive bags with information about local resources as well.
Vendors performing screenings include:
• Brookshire’s Pharmacy will administer flu shots and perform blood sugar checks. Participants will need to provide insurance cards; Medicare and most private insurance is accepted. There will be a limited amount of flu shots for those who are under 65 and uninsured.
• Free HIV and syphilis testing will be conducted by the Brown Family Clinic.
• 02 Pulse Oximetry screenings will be performed by Legacy at Town Creek.
• Andrea Sims, RN with Quality Measures Solaris Hospice will be conducting blood pressure checks.
• Ross Breast Center Mobile Mammography mobile bus will be conducting mammograms. To schedule a mammogram, contact Ross Breast Center as early as possible at 903-606-5433 and choose option 3 to schedule your appointment. Most insurance is accepted, however, the insured will need to call prior the screening to verify that the insurance is ’in network’ with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Healthcare System and is accepted. For uninsured, cash payment of $150.00 will also be accepted the day of the event.
• Certified Car Seat Technician, Holly Black with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will provide information on car seat safety, how to sign up for a car seat check, and how to receive a new replacement car seat.
• TruCare Living Centers will offer BMI and Body Fat Analysis.
• Innovations Surgery Cetner/Vascular Health Institute will be performing ankle brachial index (abi) assessments. The abi is a simple test which is used to screen for peripheral artery disease (PAD) and assess risk of cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends screening all patients 65 years and older and those 50 years and older who have a history of diabetes or smoking.
Carter Bloodcare Bus will be conducting a blood drive. Donor guidelines:
• Must be at least 17 years of age and in good general health; there is no upper age limit
• Minimum weight of 110 pounds
• Must have completed antibiotics 24 hours after the receipt of last dose
• Donor may take blood pressure medication and have no cardiovascular symptoms
• Donor may take cholesterol medication
• Diabetics may donate if controlled by oral medication and diet
Contact Cathy Newsome at PRCIL, 903-729-7505 to register as a donor prior to the event.
This health fair is open to every community member and there is no age limit. Individuals who do not have health insurance and are living on fixed incomes would benefit from attending this event.
Platinum sponsors for this event are ACCESS and Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living. Silver sponsors are Amerigroup, Legacy at Town Creek, Palestine Regional Medical Center, University of Texas Health Science Center, and Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness. Bronze sponsors are Area Agency on Aging, Crossroads Family Care, East Texas ADRC, East Texas Council on Governments, Innovations Surgery Center/Vascular Health Institute, TruCare Living Centers, and United Healthcare.
For more information about PRCIL’s Community Health Fair, contact PRCIL at 903-729-7505.
