Pre-orders for Dairy Queen holiday sweater now taking place

BEDFORD, Texas – While 2020 has seen its ups and downs, Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas want the year to end on a happy note by bringing a little holiday cheer to your wardrobe. Dairy Queen launched pre-order sales on Friday of its annual holiday sweater, which is sure to bring out your inner elf.
The colorful, elf-themed sweater is available only by pre-ordering online through September 11 at midnight (CST). The retail cost of the limited-edition sweater is $35.00 plus tax/shipping and can be purchased at Dairy Queen Holiday Sweater. The sweaters will be shipped directly to the fan’s address in December.
“The annual holiday sweater is a fun way to engage Dairy Queen fans in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The creative design will appeal to everyone of any age. It’s a perfect sweater for holiday parties, family photos, or just to wear throughout the chilly winter months.”
Just in time for the holidays, the unisex sweater details a green and red elf costume featuring the DQ® logo as a belt buckle with adorable red and white stockings and elf shoes.
“For more than 70 years, customers have been enjoying the treats and eats at their local Dairy Queen restaurants throughout Texas,” said Romanus. “Fans have an emotional connection to the brand and the holiday sweater is another opportunity to connect with our fans.”
Throughout the pandemic, Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas have continued to offer full menus using drive-thru, take-out, as well as third-party delivery and online ordering, where available.
