Hazardous weather predicted locally in the days leading up to Hurricane Laura – a Category 4 storm that made landfall early Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana – did not materialize, although residents saw a surge in traffic due to evacuees traveling through the area.
And while the storms never showed, county and local emergency management coordinators said their teams still found things to incorporate into planning for future events.
“We were able to refine emergency response even further because of what had NOT happened,” said Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner, who also serves as the local EMC. “We had a plan in place, we felt confident about it, and the more the team meets, the more we know what to expect. It's becoming more second nature.”
Cherokee County Emergency Coordinator Sergio Servin said that response teams “try to stay ahead of the game, because we can't always really get a correct weather prediction. We try to prepare; given a good amount of notice, everybody is on board and ready to roll.”
Team members are “aware of the role that they're playing in regards to keeping residents safe,” Servin added. “When things like this happen, we keep in touch and everyone is aware so that they're ready to go. We touch base with volunteer firemet, who play vital role in helping out; with law enforcement – even with power companies.”
Throughout the middle of the week, evacuees streamed through the county along US Highway 69 after being evacuated from Beaumont and Port Arthur.
Alma DeFrates and her family traveled overnight Tuesday from Port Arthur, hoping to shelter someplace far from their Gulf Coast home.
Instead, they traveled 15 hours to end up resting Wednesday morning at Love’s Lookout with their two dogs looking for a place to land.
“We can’t find a motel or hotel anywhere,” DeFrates said, noting that every time the family came to a city, they would check the GPS for hotels in the area. “There have been no vacancies. We came here to rest, and see if we can find places; if not, we may just stay awhile here.”
According to Associate Press reports, thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Laura as hotels and shelters filled quickly. Leaders in Texas and Louisiana urged people in the expected path of what forecasters called an extremely dangerous major hurricane to move inland before it was too late.
“We're right in the flight path,” said Steven Cooper, a patrol officer with Wells Police Department. The city is on U.S. Highway 69, one of the major arteries through Cherokee County for evacuees headed north.
Earlier in the week, traffic began picking up as evacuees headed north, seeking refuge from the storm. Cooper said those he spoke with told him they had family or hotel rooms in Jacksonville or Tyler.
No fuel outages were reported by Cherokee County officials.
On Wednesday, Larry Buckley, a maintenance tech with E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises – which maintains the Love’s Lookout – said the travel center saw a steady stream of visitors since early Tuesday morning.
“We had a lot from Harvey a few years ago, but I’m thinking we’ll probably get more than we did with Harvey,” he said.
Evacuees seeking shelter are being directed “north and east,” primarily to the MetroPlex, which had an abundance of rooms mid-week, said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
