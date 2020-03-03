Vote

At 9:46 p.m., the Cherokee County Elections Department reported 25 of 25 boxes in for the county.

These results are not official, but here are the results of the main contested races, so far:

U.S. House of Representatives

Lance Gooden - 6,351 or 86.31 percent

Don Hill - 1,007 or 13.69 percent

Cherokee County Sheriff

Ben Ellis - 692 or 9.06 percent

Eric Long - 2,283 or 29.89 percent

Brent Dickson - 3,396 or 44.46 percent

Roy Cavazoz Jr. - 497 or 6.51 percent

Johnathan Rhodes - 770 or 10.08 percent

Cherokee County Tax Assessor-collector

Blaine Verhelle - 1,433 or 20.07 percent

Shonda McCutcheon Potter - 3,385 or 47.42 percent

Dana Nolley Chancey - 2,321 or 32.51 percent

Cherokee County Commissioner Pct. 1

Kelly Traylor - 1,242 or 52.96 percent

David Jones - 1,103 or 47.04 percent

Cherokee County Chairman

Jefferson Wayne Jackson - 2,558 or 40.21 percent

John Earle - 3,804 or 59.79 percent

More results and information about possible runoff elections will be published in our Thursday edition!

