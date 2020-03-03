At 9:46 p.m., the Cherokee County Elections Department reported 25 of 25 boxes in for the county.
These results are not official, but here are the results of the main contested races, so far:
U.S. House of Representatives
Lance Gooden - 6,351 or 86.31 percent
Don Hill - 1,007 or 13.69 percent
Cherokee County Sheriff
Ben Ellis - 692 or 9.06 percent
Eric Long - 2,283 or 29.89 percent
Brent Dickson - 3,396 or 44.46 percent
Roy Cavazoz Jr. - 497 or 6.51 percent
Johnathan Rhodes - 770 or 10.08 percent
Cherokee County Tax Assessor-collector
Blaine Verhelle - 1,433 or 20.07 percent
Shonda McCutcheon Potter - 3,385 or 47.42 percent
Dana Nolley Chancey - 2,321 or 32.51 percent
Cherokee County Commissioner Pct. 1
Kelly Traylor - 1,242 or 52.96 percent
David Jones - 1,103 or 47.04 percent
Cherokee County Chairman
Jefferson Wayne Jackson - 2,558 or 40.21 percent
John Earle - 3,804 or 59.79 percent
More results and information about possible runoff elections will be published in our Thursday edition!
