In preparing for the unexpected, folks need to have enough food and supplies to last for several days.
FEMA recommence that residents consider needs of all family members, including pets, and when assembling readiness kits, secure items inside airtight plastic bags or containers, limiting the kits to one or two easy to carry, containers.
Remember to keep canned food in a cool dry place; store boxed foods in tightly sealed containers; replace expired items; update your kit each year to reflect your needs, officials said.
Also, prepare for different situations: Prepare supplies for home, work and vehicle, they advised.
According to www.ready.gov, a basic supplies kit should include:
• Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
• Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
• Flashlight
• First aid kit
• Extra batteries
• Whistle (to signal for help)
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
• Manual can opener (for food)
• Local maps
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery Officials additional recommend the following to suit personal needs, especial when safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19: • Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and older), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
• Prescription medications
• Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
• Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
• Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
• Pet food and extra water for your pet
• Cash or traveler's checks
• Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container
• Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
• Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
• Fire extinguisher
• Matches in a waterproof container
• Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
• Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
• Paper and pencil
• Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
A PDF version of the recommended supplies list can be found at www.ready.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.