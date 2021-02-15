Lake Jacksonville Association President John Livingstone presented Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith with a check for the deposit for the July 4th fireworks show.
The city handles production details of the annual fireworks display which is funded by generous donations of the LJA members and the community.
For more information on the Lake Jacksonville Association, visit lakejacksonville.org.
To donate towards the fireworks display, choose the annual fireworks link under the News & Events drop down tab on the website.
The organization also maintains a Facebook page.
