Mention the Dublin family name and most often they are remembered for being prominent leaders during the heyday of the tomato shipping business in Jacksonville. But family roots were planted much earlier when Surley and Sarah B. (Cole) Dublin settled in Larissa, north Cherokee County, in 1849.
While meeting with Mrs. D’Ann Dublin Riemer recently, I was struck by the many accomplishments of her ancestors as illustrated by newspaper clippings, magazine articles and photographs, all lovingly saved over the years.
Wanting to preserve her family’s history and share stories of their contributions with the public, Mrs. Riemer has donated items to the Cherokee County Historical Commission and to the Vanishing Texana Museum.
Their father, Frances Windfield Dublin, was injured in a fire that destroyed his small mercantile business in Mt. Selman, leaving the family destitute. Already in poor health, the tragedy was too much. He died in 1906, leaving behind a mother to care for two baby girls and three boys, ages 12, 14 and 16.
An article written by O.C. Payne and printed in the July 17, 1915, Farm and Ranch details the determination of Nancy Elizabeth and her boys. Described as “a mother stout of heart” she called a family counsel and outlined the course they would follow, “We have nothing, she said, “on which to live but our health and willingness to work. But we owe nothing. We will work, and we will live by our work. We will not go in debt...”
“The boys quit school and “hired out” to their neighbors to work in the cotton and corn fields or any other labor they were able to do. This was about the time the tomato industry in East Texas began. A neighbor grew a small field of tomatoes and encouraged the boys to do the same. When the season ended they had more than $1,100 in money.”
It was the beginning of better times; no longer would they worry if they would make it.
The boys would grow into men, each with special interests—Doc’s was farming, Bob’s was buying and shipping fruits and vegetables from East Texas and Les was the wholesale grocery man.
In 1917, R.V. Dublin and E.M. Shoemaker formed a partnership known as Shoemaker and Dublin. Together they packed and shipped fruits and vegetables from Jacksonville and Laredo. They pioneered the shift from shipping tomatoes in the pink stage to the green-wrap method. Later R.V. Dublin went to Laredo to expand operations and help found the onion industry there.
Mrs. Riemer shared, “There were colorful labels printed for packing boxes for the onions, cabbage, etc. just like the labels for tomatoes...”
By 1922, Dublin would become the controlling factor of the whole sale grocery company located at 110 N. Main Street in Jacksonville. The business served the community for 48 years.
D’Ann Dublin Riemer of Dallas and Frank Winfield Dublin Jr. of Jacksonville are two of eight grandchildren of Robert Valentine (R.V.) Dublin Sr. and his wife Susan Elizabeth Orr Dublin. R.V. was born in February 14, 1878, hence the name Valentine. He died October 25, 1954 in Jacksonville. This Cherokee County farm boy who became nationally known as a produce dealer was mourned by many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.