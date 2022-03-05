Families are giving permission to clean their ancestors’ gravestones at the “Old” City Cemetery on Kickapoo Street f8:30-11 a.m. the second and third Saturdays of each month. During February, stones in the Campbell family plot were the focal point as volunteers gathered.
According to Janie Campbell Barber and her brother James David Campbell, “We’re connected to Texas Governor Thomas Mitchell Campbell…buried in this cemetery plot, among others, are my grandparents Charles H. (born Aug. 1, 1873; died April 22, 1947) and Clara C. Campbell (born Nov. 14, 1880; died May 14, 1939)...”
Janie was so pleased her grandson Sebastian Sheets wanted to participate. In the accompanying photo Janie and Sebastian are cleaning the family stone of his great-great grandparents. Also seen is James David Campbell.
It is so critical for the younger generation to learn about their ancestors while also learning about Texas history.
Interesting to note, Thomas Mitchell Campbell, born 1856 in Rusk, was the second native Texan to serve as governor. Elected twice, his administrations were known for attempts to regulate lobbying, for reform of the state prison system, completion of the Texas State Railroad between Palestine and Rusk and also for the establishment of the Texas State Library and the Historical Commission. Thomas Mitchell’s father (Thomas Duncan) was operating a hotel in “Old” Jacksonville by 1860 and was farming. Governor Campbell and members of his family are buried in Palestine.
If you have family buried in the Jacksonville “Old” City Cemetery, permission is needed before volunteers can clean the gravestones. Also, family histories are being collected, so contact us and get involved. General volunteers are also needed for this cemetery project.
Join us as we clean gravestones; the next dates are 8:30-11 a.m. Saturdays March 12 and 19. This is being done in preparation for Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial and a “Walk through History” event to be held at the cemetery on Sunday afternoon Oct. 16.
Each gravestone cleaning participant will receive a packet with details regarding the proper techniques. Demonstrations will be given and opportunities for volunteers to clean will be provided. We have the solutions and tools for cleaning.
Special appreciation to: those who have already supported the project or participated in the cleanings:: the City of Jacksonville, the Sesquicentennial Committee, Sandra Dickerson President of the Jacksonville Garden Club, the Rev. Barbara Hugghins, Antony Baker, David Adams, Jerry and Betty Miller, James Brown President of the Fred Douglass Alumni Association, Cherokee County Historical Commission members—John Thomason and Elizabeth McCutcheon.
For additional details contact project leader Deborah Burkett via email to debbietroup7@yahoo.com or by calling 903-752-7850.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.