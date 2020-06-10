President Trump to visit Dallas on Thursday

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

 Official White House photo by Sheelah Craighead

DALLAS — President Donald J. Trump will travel to Dallas on Thursday, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

In addition to taking part in a fund raising dinner that is expected to bring in $10 million for Trump's reelection campaign, Trump, along with other top administration officials, is also expected to announce a “holistic revitalization and recovery”.

The report says Trump will participate in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, as well as small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in America.

 

Tags

Recommended for you