The National Fire Protection Association warns of carbon monoxide poisoning. Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of carbon monoxide. Vehicles or generators running in an attached garage can also produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
The NFPA shares these facts about carbon onoxide poisoning:
The dangers of CO exposure depend on a number of variables, including the victim's health and activity level. Infants, pregnant women, and people with physical conditions that limit their body's ability to use oxygen (i.e. emphysema, asthma, heart disease) can be more severely affected by lower concentrations of CO than healthy adults would be.
A person can be poisoned by a small amount of CO over a longer period of time or by a large amount of CO over a shorter amount of time.
In 2016, local fire departments responded to an estimated 79,600 carbon monoxide incidents, or an average of nine such calls per hour. This does not include the 91,400 carbon monoxide alarm malfunctions and the 68,000 unintentional carbon monoxide alarms.
Data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’sNational Center for Health Statistics shows that in 2017, 399 people died of unintentional non-fire carbon monoxide poisoning.
Portable generators are the leading cause of home non-fire CO deaths followed by heating appliances and systems, according to NFPA. Approximately 400 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning each year in the US, with thousands more negatively impacted by low level exposure.
NFPA offers the following keys to the safe use of portable generators include:
Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas at least 20 feet (7 meters) from all doors, windows, and vent openings.
Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.
Place generators so that exhaust fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings in the building. The exhaust must be directed away from the building.
For additional safety tips, visit nfpa.org/education.
