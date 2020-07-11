CHEROKEE COUNTY – Four months after casting votes for their preferred candidate during the March Super Tuesday primary, county residents will be able to decide who'll be listed on the November ticket this Tuesday, when a rescheduled primary election run-off.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 14, at various sites throughout Cherokee County, with COVID-19 guidelines implemented, said County Election Administrator Shannon Cornelius.
“Go to your assigned polling place, follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and if you feel more comfortable bringing your own pen to mark your ballot, feel free to do so,” she said.
A nationwide pandemic, declared soon after the March 3 primary, resulted in a delay in run-off elections because of a viral threat.
Local races include a runoff between Republican candidates Brent Dickson and Eric Long for county sheriff, and between county tax assessor-collector candidates Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey, also Republican candidates.
On the Democratic party ballot, two contested races are listed: Mary “MJ” Heger and Royce West are vying for a place on the November ballot for United States Senator, while Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo seek the Railroad Commissioner nomination.
Winners of each of these races will be listed as the candidate on the ballot for the November general election.
Meanwhile, Cornelius said, “so far, early voting has been going well, even with the changes and with COVID guidelines. I'm sure we will be (seeing) at least half the voter turnout that we had in the primary. Due to the rain during the second week of early voting, I foresee a heavy turnout on election day, and we will be ready for it.”
Cornelius reminded voters that identification is required by state law when voting in person, and that unlike early voting, “voters must go to their assigned polling places to cast their vote on Election Day.”
A list of acceptable forms of photo ID can be found at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/need-id.html
For more information, visit www.co.cherokee.tx.us/ips/cms/othercountyoffices/elections.html
Updated information also can be found on the department's Facebook page, “Cherokee County Elections Dept.”
