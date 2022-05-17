Democrat and Republican Primary Runoff Elections are slated for Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and votes can be cast at the same locations as the May 7 General Election.
Early voting began Monday and runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily through Friday, May 20. Polling locations for early voting include the Election Department, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St.; and The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto.
The statewide positions for which Democrats will determine the November candidates include Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts and Commissioner of the General Land Office. There is no local runoff election.
For Republicans, the only local runoff will occur in Precinct 36 as voters determine the precinct chair. The two candidates for this position are Richard W. Birch and Janet Stanovich.
The statewide offices for which Republicans are asked to determine a candidate for the November 8 election include Attorney General, Commissioner of the General Land Office and Railroad Commissioner.
Texas Secretary of State John Scott encourages registered voters to vote early in the Primary Runoff Elections and reminds voters who cast a ballot in either party’s primary election that they must vote in the same party’s primary runoff election. Any voter who did not cast a ballot in the March Primary Election may vote in either party’s runoff.
For polling locations or questions regarding the runoff elections, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-8409, or sending an email to ea@cocherokee.org.
